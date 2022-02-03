Advertise With Us
Bradenton man sentenced to 3 years for counterfeiting

Dennis Michael Aigotti
Dennis Michael Aigotti(Cape Coral Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man has been sentenced to three years in prison for trying to pass a $10 counterfeit bill at a Boca Grande grocery store.

Dennis Michael Aigotti, 54, who was already on federal supervised release for counterfeiting, pleaded guilty in October. He was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Thomas P. Barber in Fort Myers.

Prosecutors say Aigotti attempted to pass a counterfeit $10 bill at the store last May. When the cashier recognized the bill was a fake, Aigotti left the store in his vehicle, and authorities were called.

Police found Aigotti and a search of the vehicle revealed multiple counterfeit notes, a printer, laptop, resume paper, and scissors.

The U.S. Secret Service recovered a total of $410 in counterfeit currency.

