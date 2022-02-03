Advertise With Us
2 arrested in carjacking, killing of 78-year-old Florida man

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A man and woman were arrested Thursday and charged with killing a 78-year-old man during a carjacking outside a drug store near Orlando, sheriff’s officials said.

Early Thursday sheriff’s investigators arrested 19-year-old Javonne Marece White and 25-year-old Jasmine Yvonne Munro on first-degree murder charges in the death of Uken Lloyd Cummings on Sunday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.

Cummings’ daughter told news outlets that her father went to a CVS store to pick up a prescription Sunday afternoon. He was leaving the store when he was carjacked in the parking lot, officials said.

The assailants took his keys, shot him and then backed over him two times with his car before fleeing the scene, Sheriff John Mina said during a news conference earlier this week. Investigators later found the abandoned car.

“We’re not really sure what’s going on inside someone’s head when they need to shoot anyone, for that matter, but a 78-year-old man,” Mina said.

A $10,000 reward was offered for information leading to arrests. The sheriff’s office has not yet said how detectives tracked down the pair.

Cummings was a retired hospital security guard from New York City whose his wife had recently died.

White and Munro were booked into the Orange County Jail on Thursday. Jail records do not list attorneys who could speak on their behalf.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

