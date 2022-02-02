Warmer Wednesday with highs near 80

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This weekend’s freeze will be soon forgotten by Wednesday afternoon as highs top out into the mid to upper 70s at the beach and low 80s away from the water. We will see plenty of sunshine throughout the day as high pressure holds firm over the area. It will be a bit breezy out of the ESE at 10-15 mph. That should keep the sea breeze from coming in and cooling things off at the area beaches late in the afternoon.

Thursday looks to be nice as well with lows near 60 and a high around 80 degrees under mostly sunny skies. A major winter storm over the mid west will sweep another cold front our way late Friday and early Saturday which will bring an increase in cloudiness on Friday so expect to see partly cloudy skies but still warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

On Saturday that front will become stationary over the top of us and bring mostly cloudy skies at times along with a chance for a few showers. The rain chance is at 20% right now. Temperatures will not cool all that much over the weekend with this cold front. The high on Saturday will be in the low 70s near the coast and mid 70s elsewhere.

Sunday with the front still hanging around look for a mix of sun and clouds with a high in the mid 70s once again. There is a slight chance for a few scattered showers as well throughout the day.

Monday a strong cold front will begin to move through late in the day and bring some clouds and a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm. The rain chance is at 40% This front will be stronger and will blast all the way through and cool things off for Tuesday. Monday’s high will be in the lows 70s.

Tuesday look for clearing skies and cooler weather with lows back down to the upper 40s to low 50s to start the day and highs only in the mid to upper 60s.

