Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Unidentified body found in Port Charlotte community

Unidentified body found in Maria Manor community.
Unidentified body found in Maria Manor community.(Charlotte County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - An unidentified body has been found in a Port Charlotte community.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, maintenance crew members at the Maria Manor community noticed a foul smell while doing yard work.

After walking around, they found a body just behind the community entrance wall around 10 a.m. on Wednesday. The crew then called the sheriff’s office.

As of right now, the sheriff’s office has confirmed that it was a white male and all community members have been accounted for. The CCSO Major Crimes and Forensics Unit are on the scene.

Unidentified body found outside Maria Manor community in Port Charlotte While completing yard work inside the Maria...

Posted by Charlotte County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An infant died and his mother was seriously injured in a crash early Wednesday in Osprey.
Infant killed in early morning crash on State Road 681
Rene Michael Ng
Court documents: Sarasota acupuncturist used ‘spy camera’ to record patient undressing
Precious Charlton was arrested Saturday on felony murder and drug charges.
UPDATE: Police arrest 24-year-old following shooting death of FAMU grad student
Twelve-year-old Megan Cohen was last seen in the 7100 block of 15th Street East in Bradenton...
Missing Bradenton teen located, sheriff’s office says
A crash on northbound I-75 in Sarasota County
Crash on northbound I-75 in North Port slowing traffic

Latest News

Cold-stunned gator falls asleep with its dinner.
Suncoast woman captures pic of gator dozing with dinner in its mouth
Series of brush fires in North Port could be due to arson
There is still time to take advantage of Sarasota County’s rental assistance program
Deputy Abigial Bieber was assigned to the uniform patrol district and had worked with the...
Florida deputy killed by boyfriend in suspected murder-suicide while on vacation