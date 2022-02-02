Unidentified body found in Port Charlotte community

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - An unidentified body has been found in a Port Charlotte community.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, maintenance crew members at the Maria Manor community noticed a foul smell while doing yard work.

After walking around, they found a body just behind the community entrance wall around 10 a.m. on Wednesday. The crew then called the sheriff’s office.

As of right now, the sheriff’s office has confirmed that it was a white male and all community members have been accounted for. The CCSO Major Crimes and Forensics Unit are on the scene.

Unidentified body found outside Maria Manor community in Port Charlotte While completing yard work inside the Maria... Posted by Charlotte County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, February 2, 2022

