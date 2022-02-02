Advertise With Us
Suncoast woman captures pic of gator dozing with dinner in its mouth

Cold-stunned gator falls asleep with its dinner.
Cold-stunned gator falls asleep with its dinner.(Robin Goff Austin)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Venice woman turned wildlife photographer captured an amazing picture during her walk Sunday, Jan. 30.

Robin Goff Austin and her husband were walking out at Myakka River State Park and noticed a large gator, who appeared to be sleeping.

It’s highly likely that the gator was cold-stunned by the low temperatures and had fallen into a state of hibernation with his dinner, a snook, dangling in its mouth. Lows hit the 30s and 40s around the Suncoast and cold blooded reptiles and other sea life can struggle.

Austin grabbed some photos of the gator and his unfortunate dinner.

