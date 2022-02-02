Suncoast warming up before cooling this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Get the air conditioners ready as many Suncoast residents will see the thermometer hit the 80 degree mark or even warmer.

High pressure will be the driver of our weather for the next three days until a cold front slowly and haltingly inches its way to our south. While high pressure is in control our weather will maintain a southerly flow of air. This will increase humidity which in turn will keep our nights warmer.

The southeast or south or southwest flow will also cut off the flow of the cold north wind. So expect temperatures near 80 for three days.

On Saturday our winds will shift to the north as clouds will increase and a front slips in. This will not be a strong front and only small changes for scattered showers are in the forecast. The temperatures will remain in the mid-to-lower 70s.

A reinforcing shot of colder air will move in on Tuesday and drop our high temperatures into the 60s. This front should approach without showers but winds will pick up a bit.

