Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Suncoast warming up before cooling this weekend

Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Get the air conditioners ready as many Suncoast residents will see the thermometer hit the 80 degree mark or even warmer.

High pressure will be the driver of our weather for the next three days until a cold front slowly and haltingly inches its way to our south. While high pressure is in control our weather will maintain a southerly flow of air. This will increase humidity which in turn will keep our nights warmer.

The southeast or south or southwest flow will also cut off the flow of the cold north wind. So expect temperatures near 80 for three days.

On Saturday our winds will shift to the north as clouds will increase and a front slips in. This will not be a strong front and only small changes for scattered showers are in the forecast. The temperatures will remain in the mid-to-lower 70s.

A reinforcing shot of colder air will move in on Tuesday and drop our high temperatures into the 60s. This front should approach without showers but winds will pick up a bit.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rene Michael Ng
Court documents: Sarasota acupuncturist used ‘spy camera’ to record patient undressing
Precious Charlton was arrested Saturday on felony murder and drug charges.
UPDATE: Police arrest 24-year-old following shooting death of FAMU grad student
Twelve-year-old Megan Cohen was last seen in the 7100 block of 15th Street East in Bradenton...
Missing Bradenton teen located, sheriff’s office says
A crash on northbound I-75 in Sarasota County
Crash on northbound I-75 in North Port slowing traffic
Despite reports that he is retiring, Tom Brady has told the Tampa Bay Buccaneers he hasn't made...
Suncoast fans reacting to Tom Brady’s retirement

Latest News

The crash happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. on State Road 681 southbound, just south of Honore...
Driver killed in early morning crash on State Road 681
The rising cost of living: People along the Suncoast concerned
4talk
The rising cost of housing - 4pm Interview: February 1, 2022
COVID-19 testing site at John H. Marble Park in Manatee County will be closing