State of Florida taking legal action against President Joe Biden’s Administration

(WWSB) - The State of Florida is taking legal action against President Joe Biden’s Administration for “releasing illegal immigrants” into the state.

On Wednesday, Attorney General Ashley Moody announced the decision, saying the Biden Administration “ignored federal immigration law as the out of control situation at the U.S. southwest border continues.”

Moody filed an amended complaint against the president, challenging his latest immigration policy. According to a press release from the state, “instead of commencing immigration court proceedings against illegal immigrants caught at the border, the federal government is releasing them into the interior without even starting the legal process for their removal.”

“The Biden Administration has not only consciously refused to enforce immigration laws, but it has also developed an operation to secretly resettle illegal aliens into communities across Florida and the rest of the United States,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis. “They’re doing this in the dark of night without any coordination with states, without any background checks, and without any efforts to initiate the legal process for their removal. I am glad Attorney General Moody is continuing our fight to hold the Biden Administration accountable for its reckless disregard for immigration laws.”

Moody had this to say:

“It is appalling that the president is using taxpayer dollars to fund his open-borders agenda - even facilitating fights to transport illegal immigrants around our own country. Beyond that, his brazen lack of responsibility has led to the absolutely out-of-control conditions at our southwest border - where our border agents came into contact with more than two million illegal immigrants last year. While the president’s policies are helping human traffickers, criminals, and deadly drugs find their way across the border and into Florida, I remain committed to fighting to protect Floridians from this disaster.”

In September of 2021, Florida filed a challenge to Biden’s border practices. To learn more about that initial suit, click here.

