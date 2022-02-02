Series of brush fires in North Port could be due to arson

NORTH PORT, Fla. (North Port Sun) - Police suspect a recent series of small brush fires in a North Port neighborhood may have been set intentionally, our news partners at the North Port Sun reveal.

Firefighters responded to several fires on Jan. 28 and Jan. 31 in Yorkshire, an undeveloped part of North Port with thick trees and scrub grass north of Interstate 75.

Law enforcement officers were also investigating the fires, blocking roads, and speaking with people driving around the area.

There were no injuries, and damage was limited by recent rains and quick response by firefighters.

Arson “appears as a possibility,” city spokesperson Josh Taylor said. There’s the “potential for people to get hurt,” he said. “That’s always a concern.”

Fire in the Yorkshire area is not uncommon, as dry season fires will occur. Sometimes smoke is dense enough to affect traffic on Interstate 75.

Anyone with information on the Yorkshire fires should phone the city police non-emergency number: 941-429-7300. If you see a fire or someone setting a fire, call 911.

