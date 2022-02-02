Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Second person arrested in jail contraband scheme

Jena Marie Greco
Jena Marie Greco(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A second person allegedly involved in a scheme to smuggle contraband into the Manatee County Jail has been arrested.

Jena Marie Greco 35, is charged with conspiracy to introduce vape pens and/or cigarettes into a county detention facility.

Investigators say Greco told detectives she met with former jail food services employee Gretchen “Granny” Rupprecht, 64 on separate occasions and provided her with cash, cigarettes, vape pens and items containing a liquid form of THC.

Rupprecht would then bring those items into the jail and give them to inmate Corey Crews.

On Jan. 23, a team of deputies and a K-9 conducted a search and discovered controlled substances in two separate cells. A subsequent investigation implicated Rupprecht, who later admitted her role in the scheme, according to detectives.

Rupprecht was subsequently booked on two charges related to introduction of contraband.

Crews and inmates Dalton Cook and Adrian Conde were each charged with conspiracy to introduce drugs into a county detention facility. The investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rene Michael Ng
Court documents: Sarasota acupuncturist used ‘spy camera’ to record patient undressing
Precious Charlton was arrested Saturday on felony murder and drug charges.
UPDATE: Police arrest 24-year-old following shooting death of FAMU grad student
Twelve-year-old Megan Cohen was last seen in the 7100 block of 15th Street East in Bradenton...
Missing Bradenton teen located, sheriff’s office says
A crash on northbound I-75 in Sarasota County
Crash on northbound I-75 in North Port slowing traffic
Despite reports that he is retiring, Tom Brady has told the Tampa Bay Buccaneers he hasn't made...
Suncoast fans reacting to Tom Brady’s retirement

Latest News

Emergency DEO Hearing
Florida gained almost half a million jobs; health and education sector see growth
An infant died and his mother was seriously injured in a crash early Wednesday in Osprey.
Infant killed in early morning crash on State Road 681
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference along with Florida House Speaker...
Florida GOP election police bill clears committee
Ponce de Leon
Discovering the Suncoast - The Fountain of Youth