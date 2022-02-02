Second person arrested in jail contraband scheme

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A second person allegedly involved in a scheme to smuggle contraband into the Manatee County Jail has been arrested.

Jena Marie Greco 35, is charged with conspiracy to introduce vape pens and/or cigarettes into a county detention facility.

Investigators say Greco told detectives she met with former jail food services employee Gretchen “Granny” Rupprecht, 64 on separate occasions and provided her with cash, cigarettes, vape pens and items containing a liquid form of THC.

Rupprecht would then bring those items into the jail and give them to inmate Corey Crews.

On Jan. 23, a team of deputies and a K-9 conducted a search and discovered controlled substances in two separate cells. A subsequent investigation implicated Rupprecht, who later admitted her role in the scheme, according to detectives.

Rupprecht was subsequently booked on two charges related to introduction of contraband.

Crews and inmates Dalton Cook and Adrian Conde were each charged with conspiracy to introduce drugs into a county detention facility. The investigation continues.

