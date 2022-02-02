Advertise With Us
Sarasota City Commissioner Hagen Brody running for county commission

City Commissioner Hagen Brody
City Commissioner Hagen Brody(Hagen Brody)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - City of Sarasota Commissioner Hagen Brody has announced that he is running for county commission.

Florida Democratic Party Committeeman Brody has filed his paperwork and announced his candidacy for District 2 on Wednesday.

This announcement comes with the endorsement of current Sarasota County School Board members Tom Edwards, Shirley Brown, and Jane Goodwin.

“As a product of our public school system, Hagen deeply understands our community and will fight for the issues important to our residents, families, and children,” Goodwin said.

Brody grew up in Sarasota, graduated from Sarasota High School, and was elected to the city commission in 2017. He is the immediate-past mayor of the city and is a former state prosecutor.

“We need to return power back to our residents and move us towards a more sustainable, inclusive, and prosperous Sarasota,” Brody said. “Leadership on local issues most important to the residents of the City of Sarasota, its surrounding neighborhoods, and Siesta Key is needed now more than ever on the county commission.”

Brody will be going up against current County Commissioner Christian Ziegler.

