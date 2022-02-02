The rising cost of living: People along the Suncoast concerned

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Inflation is a topic we’ve covered for months and now a dramatic increase in rental properties across the state has many questioning how they’re going to pay for the roof over their heads.

The Suncoast topped the Wall Street Journal realtor.com emerging housing markets index last year. Home sales rose to a 15-year high as employees opted to work remotely and moved somewhere with a lower cost of living or a different lifestyle. Sarasota has seen a big influx of new residents because of this.

Dr. Michael Snipes, an associate professor of instruction of economics at USF:

The skyrocketing rent prices are leaving some people across our area with a bad taste in their mouths. We’ve seen the complaints on social media about rent increasing for many across the area by several hundred dollars.

“People need to realize this isn’t Miami 2.0... This is Sarasota, Florida,” said Suncoast resident, Katie O’Neal.

O’Neal has lived on the Suncoast for two decades. She says what’s she’s being asked to pay for rent this year is far more than she ever paid in mortgage for her prior home.

“If you have the money it’s wonderful for those of us that don’t it has been a challenge... And yes I would rather buy a house than have to give someone else my money,” said O’Neal.

People across social media also talking about the rise in rent and their pockets hurting.

“Now I’m just twiddling my thumbs wondering now what do I do. I have to rethink everything.” O’Neal wants people to realize what they’re doing by raising prices.

“I think people really need to take stock and take a look at what they’re offering for the income. Because they’re making it impossible to find somewhere to live especially in Sarasota.”

O’Neal says she already gave her notice and won’t be renewing at her current place. She found something a little bigger under the renewal asking price that her old place wanted.

