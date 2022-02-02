Florida gained almost half a million jobs; health and education sector see growth

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida jobs numbers are out for 2021. As compared to 2020, the state gained close to half a million jobs, according to the Department of Economic Opportunity

Of those jobs, over 50,000 were created among the health and education sector.

The actual figures note 479,300 jobs were created; among those 51,900 health and education jobs were added.

In 2021 the total job growth increased to 5.6%.

While over 50,000 doesn’t seem like much, as compared to the near 500,000 the health and health science industry is booming! More and more professionals at all experience levels are applying to pharmaceutical and medical device companies.

It’s why recruiters like Bob McCoy say the opportunity is now, if you have the skill set.

McCoy said, “It’s different every day. In the science world, I could be working a biology position one day, a chemistry position the next day. It’s really all about the technical skills at the end of the day.”

Those science jobs McCoy places professionals in include working in labs of major pharmaceuticals and med-device companies here in Florida.

If you want to apply, McCoy says, “Really read through a job description that you’re applying to and if you need to make updates to your resume look for buzzwords and keywords in that job description that you may want to put into your resume.”

