Driver killed in early morning crash on State Road 681

OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - A driver was killed in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday in south Sarasota County, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of State Road 681, just south of Honore Avenue.

Deputies are assisting the Florida Highway Patrol in its investigation. Southbound lanes of traffic on State Road 681 is expected to be shut down for an extended period of time.

Motorists should avoid the area and delays should be expected until the roadway fully reopens.

