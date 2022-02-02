Advertise With Us
Driver killed in early morning crash on State Road 681

The crash happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. on State Road 681 southbound, just south of Honore...
The crash happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. on State Road 681 southbound, just south of Honore Avenue.(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - A driver was killed in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday in south Sarasota County, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of State Road 681, just south of Honore Avenue.

Deputies are assisting the Florida Highway Patrol in its investigation. Southbound lanes of traffic on State Road 681 is expected to be shut down for an extended period of time.

Motorists should avoid the area and delays should be expected until the roadway fully reopens.

