Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Discovering the Suncoast - The Fountain of Youth

Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 6am
By Mike Modrick
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The legend: Ponce de Leon, Spanish explorer and Conquistador, discovers Florida in 1513 while he was searching for The Fountain of Youth.

Is it in eastern Florida or western Florida? It turns out, the REAL story is much more complicated, with twists and turns that surprised even me!!

Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send me an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com! Tell me what’s unique and interesting in your part of Paradise!

You can watch previous episodes of Discovering the Suncoast online here: https://www.mysuncoast.com/content/community/discovering-the-suncoast/

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rene Michael Ng
Court documents: Sarasota acupuncturist used ‘spy camera’ to record patient undressing
Precious Charlton was arrested Saturday on felony murder and drug charges.
UPDATE: Police arrest 24-year-old following shooting death of FAMU grad student
Twelve-year-old Megan Cohen was last seen in the 7100 block of 15th Street East in Bradenton...
Missing Bradenton teen located, sheriff’s office says
A crash on northbound I-75 in Sarasota County
Crash on northbound I-75 in North Port slowing traffic
Despite reports that he is retiring, Tom Brady has told the Tampa Bay Buccaneers he hasn't made...
Suncoast fans reacting to Tom Brady’s retirement

Latest News

Cookie house
Discovering the Suncoast - The last Cookie House
Old Miakka
Discovering the Suncoast - Miakka with an “I”
New laws passes to help protect cats
New law passes to help protect cats in Manatee County
Courtesy Sarasota County Historical Resources Archives
Discovering the Suncoast - The Celery Fields of Sarasota