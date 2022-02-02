COVID-19 testing site at John H. Marble Park in Manatee County will be closing

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The COVID-19 testing site at John H. Marble Park in Manatee County will be closed starting Thursday, Feb. 3.

That site has been operated by the Florida Department of Health Manatee. “We thank the Department of Health Manatee and Manatee County Government for working with the school district to make this site available to students and employees,” a release from the School District of Manatee County stated.

There will still be multiple options for free COVID-19 tests in the county.

Testing appointments for district students and employees are available at MCR Health School-Based Health Clinics at Manatee Elementary and Southeast High School. These tests will be available Monday through Friday.

There is also free testing at the Bradenton Area Convention Center daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Bradenton Area Convention Center is located at 1 Haben Blvd. in Palmetto.

Other options include Walgreens, CVS, and Ellenton Urgent Care. You can also receive free at-home tests from the U.S. government by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.