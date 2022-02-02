Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

COVID-19 testing site at John H. Marble Park in Manatee County will be closing

(KY3)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The COVID-19 testing site at John H. Marble Park in Manatee County will be closed starting Thursday, Feb. 3.

That site has been operated by the Florida Department of Health Manatee. “We thank the Department of Health Manatee and Manatee County Government for working with the school district to make this site available to students and employees,” a release from the School District of Manatee County stated.

There will still be multiple options for free COVID-19 tests in the county.

Testing appointments for district students and employees are available at MCR Health School-Based Health Clinics at Manatee Elementary and Southeast High School. These tests will be available Monday through Friday.

There is also free testing at the Bradenton Area Convention Center daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Bradenton Area Convention Center is located at 1 Haben Blvd. in Palmetto.

Other options include Walgreens, CVS, and Ellenton Urgent Care. You can also receive free at-home tests from the U.S. government by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rene Michael Ng
Court documents: Sarasota acupuncturist used ‘spy camera’ to record patient undressing
Precious Charlton was arrested Saturday on felony murder and drug charges.
UPDATE: Police arrest 24-year-old following shooting death of FAMU grad student
FWC offers advice on what to do if you spot a cold-stunned iguana
Willie Abnar and Ka' Liyah Brown have both been arrested and charged with murdering a man...
Two arrested for fatal Sarasota shooting after robbery set-up, police say
Nicolas Wiliiams
Missing Bradenton man found safe

Latest News

Just enough clouds to make for a spectacular Suncoast Sunset on this Tuesday
Warmer Wednesday with highs near 80
The U.S. has set a historic milestone with the largest number of people having a successful...
Sarasota man among 40k+ Americans who received an organ transplant in 2021
Allegiant announces new nonstop route to Texas from SRQ
Neil Bourcy
Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigating deputy-involved shooting; officer unharmed