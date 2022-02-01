Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Woman’s body found in plastic container in Louisiana truck

A woman’s body was found inside a plastic container that was in a pickup truck, the Ascension...
A woman’s body was found inside a plastic container that was in a pickup truck, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GONZALES, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A woman’s body was found inside a plastic container that was in a pickup truck, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed.

A spokesman for the sheriff’s office said a man was checking if there was anything of value inside the truck off Bayou Narcisse Road when he discovered the body on Friday around 5 p.m. near Gonzales, southeast of Baton Rouge.

He also said the woman’s identity has not yet been confirmed, but it is believed she is in her 20s.

The spokesman added investigators said they believe she died from an overdose and was left there out of fear by someone she was with.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rene Michael Ng
Court documents: Sarasota acupuncturist used ‘spy camera’ to record patient undressing
Precious Charlton was arrested Saturday on felony murder and drug charges.
UPDATE: Police arrest 24-year-old following shooting death of FAMU grad student
Willie Abnar and Ka' Liyah Brown have both been arrested and charged with murdering a man...
Two arrested for fatal Sarasota shooting after robbery set-up, police say
FWC offers advice on what to do if you spot a cold-stunned iguana
Nicolas Wiliiams
Missing Bradenton man found safe

Latest News

The IRS said from July through December 2021, more than 36 million households received monthly...
Child tax credit payments: What’s next?
A Missouri high school student held a protest after he was sent home for violating the school's...
High school student refuses to wear mask, given ride home by police in Missouri
Recycling bins
Polk Waste offers self-haul option for missed collections
Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia's security...
Putin: US and allies have ignored Russia’s security demands
Brett Hankinson is charged with 3 counts of wanton endangerment in the 1st degree.
Jury questioning delayed in case related to Breonna Taylor