Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

‘Walking Dead’ actor Moses Moseley dies at 31

Tributes poured in for Moses Moseley, who has died at the age of 31.
Tributes poured in for Moses Moseley, who has died at the age of 31.(Source: Instagram/@mosesmoseley/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An actor known for his iconic role as a walker on “The Walking Dead” has died at the age of 31.

Moseley is best known for playing the role of Michonne’s pet zombie on the”The Walking Dead.” He also costarred in the HBO series “Watchmen,” USA Network’s “Queen of the South,” as well as BET’s “Tales” and “American Soul.”

Moseley was found dead in Stockbridge, Georgia, after going missing, and his death is currently being investigated, his talent manager Gail Tassell confirmed to CNN.

Tassell told CNN his family located his car using the OnStar security feature and also found his body.

His representation at Avery Sisters Entertainment also confirmed the actor’s death on Facebook, saying in part: “For those who knew him, he was the kindest, sweetest, most generous person you would ever meet. We will miss him dearly!”

AMC also paid tribute to Moseley on “The Walking Dead’s” Twitter account on Monday night.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our #TWDFamily member Moses J. Moseley,” the tweet said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rene Michael Ng
Court documents: Sarasota acupuncturist used ‘spy camera’ to record patient undressing
Precious Charlton was arrested Saturday on felony murder and drug charges.
UPDATE: Police arrest 24-year-old following shooting death of FAMU grad student
Willie Abnar and Ka' Liyah Brown have both been arrested and charged with murdering a man...
Two arrested for fatal Sarasota shooting after robbery set-up, police say
FWC offers advice on what to do if you spot a cold-stunned iguana
Nicolas Wiliiams
Missing Bradenton man found safe

Latest News

The IRS said from July through December 2021, more than 36 million households received monthly...
Child tax credit payments: What’s next?
A Missouri high school student held a protest after he was sent home for violating the school's...
High school student refuses to wear mask, given ride home by police in Missouri
Recycling bins
Polk Waste offers self-haul option for missed collections
Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia's security...
Putin: US and allies have ignored Russia’s security demands
Brett Hankinson is charged with 3 counts of wanton endangerment in the 1st degree.
Jury questioning delayed in case related to Breonna Taylor