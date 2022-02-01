Advertise With Us
UCLA switches all classes to remote because of threats

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2015, file photo, students walk on the University of California, Los...
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2015, file photo, students walk on the University of California, Los Angeles campus.(Damian Dovarganes | AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — University of California, Los Angeles, officials have ordered all classes to be held remotely due to threats.

UCLA took the step Tuesday, a day after students returned to in-person instruction and university officials say the move was made out of an abundance of caution.

The Los Angeles Times reports that it obtained emails sent to students and faculty showing that authorities are investigating a former UCLA lecturer who allegedly sent a video referencing a mass shooting and manifesto with threats against the philosophy department.

UCLA did not confirm the Times’ report but says university police are aware of a “concerning” email and posting sent to UCLA community members.

Police say the individual who made the threats is believed to be in Colorado.

