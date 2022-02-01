Tom Brady makes retirement official

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tampa Bay buccaneers quarterback tom Brady, after 22 seasons in teh NFL and owner of seven Super Bowl rings. has officially announced his retirement.

Brady made the announcement on his Instagram page Tuesday morning.

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved by NFL career and not it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

reaction was swift> Former NBA star Shaquille O’Neill responded “love u bro absolute joy to watch.” Arizona Cardinals defensive end priase brady. “Congratulations and enjoy the next chapter brother. Greatest of All Time.”

