Suncoast reacting to news of Tom Brady possibly retiring

Suncoast reaction to possible Tom Brady retirement.
Suncoast reaction to possible Tom Brady retirement.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:03 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - Making headlines in the world of sports. Speculation surrounding Tom Brady’s retirement.

Although the star quarterback hasn’t officially announced his retirement, there are reports that this past season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be his last in the NFL.

There’s still hope from fans and even former NFL players that he’ll give us at least another year in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform. Many understand why this may be it for Brady.

“He’s at that place like many ball players where our greatest currency is time, it’s not money” said Brian Holloway, a former NFL Player and former Vice President of the NFL Players Association. “I think he’s had some good reflection and we’ll see.”

“I’m happy for the time he gave us, I would like to see him come back have a last dance kind of thing like Michael Jordan, go out on a Super Bowl,” said Todd Carter, a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan. “I think he’s the greatest of all time, to me I would love to see him come back, but going to spend time with family, you can’t argue with that.”

Brady has played in the NFL for 22 years and he has won seven Super Bowls.

