Sarasota man among 40k+ Americans who received an organ transplant in 2021

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - “Nobody can prep you for this,” Steven Bradley said. “Nobody can prep you for the gift of a new life cause that’s what I’ve gotten.”

A Sarasota man is getting a new lease on life. He got a heart transplant last year, and he’s far from the only one.

The U.S. has set a record for the most organ transplants in a single year. According to The United Network for Organ Sharing, more than 40,000 people had successful transplants and a new chance at life in 2021.

Medical breakthroughs and selfless donations are making all the difference for people like Bradley. About a year ago, an easygoing walk downtown would have been impossible for him.

“I went from being the competitive athlete to not being able to walk across the street,” he explained.

Bradley was diagnosed with a genetic heart disease called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy decades ago, which was manageable for a long time. That is, until his heart failed in early 2021, leaving a heart transplant as his only way forward.

“It was scary to think that my only option was transplant,” Bradley said.

Scary, but he’s lucky the disease caught up with him when it did.

Bradley said a decade ago, a transplant wasn’t an option to treat HCM. Scientific breakthroughs in recent years is what got him to the operating table, and ultimately saved his life.

“It’s a miracle,” he said. “It’s a miracle and I’m a miracle that I’m here able to talk to you.”

Joel Newman, the senior communication strategist with UNOS said medical advancements are part of the reason why 2021 broke the transplant record. He said in recent years doctors have also found ways to use organs they at first thought were unusable because of the patients’ cause of death or their old age.

For instance, most donors used to be under 50 years old, but now a lot of them are well over 60.

“Really, just a lot of those medical criteria that used to rule people out as potentially being organ donors really are not issues today,” Newman said. “People can successfully donate in much greater numbers.”

Plus, a lot more people are signing up to donate their organs.

“I’ve been almost 30 years in the field,” he said. “This is double the amount of transplants that we were able to do just 20 years ago.”

It’s all good news for Bradley. Nowadays, his feet can carry him as far as he likes.

He said he’s blessed to have this new heart, and he plans to make great use of it for the rest of his life.

“So, I now have this vision, this dream of all these things that I haven’t done for years,” Bradley said with a grin on his face. “It’s just unbelievable.”

2021 has been a great success for Bradley and tens of thousands of others, however, there’s still more work to be done. Newman said there are still more than 100,000 people who need more people to donate organs so they can get one of these transplants too.

If you want to learn how to become a donor, you can find information on how to do so by clicking here.

