Polk Waste offers self-haul option for missed collections

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Polk County residents who miss their garbage pickups now have the option of taking refuse to the North Central Landfill at no additional charge.

Residents who wish to take their own garbage to the landfill must call Waste and Recycling’s customer service center at 863-284-4319 to report their missed collection. They will then be instructed on where to take their items.

Only items verified as missed in regular collection pick-up will be allowed to be self-hauled. After the items are verified, customers will be contacted by customer service and provided with final instructions.

