Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigating deputy-involved shooting; officer unharmed

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Lakeland.

According to the initial investigation, at around 7:20 p.m. on Monday Jan. 31, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Lakeland.

According to early reports from the PCSO, Neil Bourcy, 25, stole a dark-colored Dodge Nitro from a business on Old Tampa Hwy in Lakeland.

He then allegedly drove the stolen vehicle to the area of Ruby St. in Lakeland where he abandoned the car near a park in the area.

According to witnesses, Bourcy entered a residential community, began banging on the doors of several homes, and unsuccessfully attempted to steal a car at one of the homes.

Bourcy then went to another home where he tried to steal another car. When the homeowner refused to give him the keys, Bourcy cut the homeowner with a knife. The victim is stable at a local hospital. The Lakeland Police Department is investigating the stabbing.

He then went to Josephine Street in Lakeland where he stole an unlocked Lincoln MKX.

At around 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1, during the course of the investigation, deputies located the stolen Lincoln MKX on US-98 and CR-540A in Highland City. The vehicle turned northbound on Combee Rd. and deputies followed while communicating with other units their direction of travel.

Bourcy drove the stolen vehicle to the area of Denver St. in Lakeland, where he abandoned the vehicle after it became stuck in the backyard of a residence.

The PCSO aviation unit located him in a residential back yard and directed Deputy Sheriff Christopher Warren, 31, to the suspect’s location where he allegedly fled from Deputy Warren. The Deputy was warned that it was possible that Bourcy had tucked something in his waistband.

Bourcy told Deputy Warren that he had a gun, and shortly after that, he pulled a black object from his pocket and pointed it at Deputy Warren.

Deputy Warren shot Bourcy six times then immediately began life-saving measures. He was transported to a local hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

Detectives located a black cell phone and a box-blade style knife among his belongings.

Deputy Warren was uninjured.

“Once again this shows the dangers that deputies face every day. By stating he possessed a gun and then pointing and unknown object at my deputy, Bourcy chose this outcome. My deputy did exactly what he had to do at that exact moment in time to protect himself and others from this violent criminal.” Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Bourcy’s previous criminal history includes nine physical arrests, including eight felonies, and eight misdemeanors. His previous charges include: robbery, assault, harassment, burglary, DUI, various drug possession charges, and probation violations. He also served a prison sentence in Florida.

Deputy Warren was hired as a deputy sheriff in December 2020. He served three years as a police officer with the Bartow Police Department. Because of the agency’s protocols, he will be on administrative leave with pay during the initial phase of the investigation.

Standard protocol for all deputy-involved shootings includes three independent investigations: PCSO will conduct a criminal investigation, PCSO Administrative Investigations will conduct an administrative inquiry, and the State Attorney’s Office will conduct a separate investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are expected.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.