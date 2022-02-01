Next winter storm will stretch over 2,000 miles

(CNN) - Twenty-one states are in the path of the next winter storm, the second in less than a week. More than 85 million people could be impacted by this storm that will include likely ice storms.

According to CNN, the cities that will be impacted include Dallas and Memphis Tennessee where icy roads, dangerously cold temperatures and power outages are all possible.

Parts of the Midwest could see over a foot of snow, potentially the biggest snow in 100 years for some cities.

Copyright 2022 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.