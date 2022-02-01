Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Next winter storm will stretch over 2,000 miles

Over a foot of snow is possible in the Midwest
Water frozen onto a pipe
Water frozen onto a pipe(CBS7 News)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Twenty-one states are in the path of the next winter storm, the second in less than a week. More than 85 million people could be impacted by this storm that will include likely ice storms.

According to CNN, the cities that will be impacted include Dallas and Memphis Tennessee where icy roads, dangerously cold temperatures and power outages are all possible.

Parts of the Midwest could see over a foot of snow, potentially the biggest snow in 100 years for some cities.

Copyright 2022 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rene Michael Ng
Court documents: Sarasota acupuncturist used ‘spy camera’ to record patient undressing
Precious Charlton was arrested Saturday on felony murder and drug charges.
UPDATE: Police arrest 24-year-old following shooting death of FAMU grad student
Willie Abnar and Ka' Liyah Brown have both been arrested and charged with murdering a man...
Two arrested for fatal Sarasota shooting after robbery set-up, police say
FWC offers advice on what to do if you spot a cold-stunned iguana
Nicolas Wiliiams
Missing Bradenton man found safe

Latest News

FILE - This Tuesday, May 8, 2007 file photo shows the logo for pharmaceutical giant Purdue...
Mediator: Purdue Pharma close to reaching a new settlement
The filing lays out the details of the settlements with Johnson & Johnson and distribution...
Native American tribes reach $590 million settlement over opioids
The cruise liner Crystal Symphony leaves the harbor in Charleston, S.C. on May, 21, 2013....
Another cruise cut short, passengers offloaded in Bahamas
FILE - This photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store on Feb. 9, 2019,...
Tesla recall: ‘Full Self-Driving’ software runs stop signs
Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia's security...
Putin offers more talks with West to defuse Ukraine tensions