Missing teen reported in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding a missing teenager.

Twelve-year-old Megan Cohen was last seen in the 7100 block of 15th Street East in Bradenton around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

She was upset, and is believed to have run away, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

