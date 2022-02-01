Fire rips through mobile home in North Port

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Multiple agencies were called to a working structure fire involving a mobile home outside of the city limits in North Port at the Myrtle J Riverside Retreat.

North Port Fire, Sarasota County and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene at 10001 S. Tamiami Trail.

Upon arrival, NPFR found an uninhabited mobile home in flames. There are no injuries reported and the fire has been extinguished at this.

The State Fire Marshal has been contacted, and is en route to investigate.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.