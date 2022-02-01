Chilly start on Tuesday but warm finish

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -It will be chilly to start the day but not as cold as the past couple of mornings. It will be about 10 degrees below the average low for this time of year (52 degrees) for areas that are a couple of miles inland from the Gulf waters. If you live right by the Gulf lows will be near 52 degrees.

No frost or freeze but chilly (WWSB)

Get ready for the big thaw by Tuesday afternoon with highs in the low 70s near the coast and mid 70s elsewhere. We will also see 80 degree temperatures by Wednesday afternoon for our inland areas and mid 70s on the beaches. There will be plenty of sunshine for the day with very little cloudiness.

Wednesday we will see lows in the mid 50s and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s across the area under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be picking up out of the ESE at 10-15 mph.

Thursday looks to be even warmer with highs in the low 80s for most areas with upper 70s near the coast under mostly sunny skies.

Slightly cooler for the weekend (WWSB)

Friday a weak cold front will move in bringing a small chance for a few showers late in the day through early Saturday morning as the front fades away. This front will bring in some cooler air for the weekend with highs back down to more seasonable temperatures for early February. So expect to see partly cloudy skies in Saturday and Sunday with a high around 70 degrees.

Lows will be in the mid 50s for the weekend.

