Caught on video: Coast Guard rescues boaters 100 miles off Tampa

A Coast Guard rescue 103 miles west of Tampa Bay.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Coast Guard officials in Clearwater released a video taken of a rescue more than 100 miles off of Tampa Bay Jan. 30.

A helicopter crew from Air Station Clearwater assisted the crew of a motor vessel taking on water 103 miles west of Tampa. The crew was able to pump enough water out of the boat for a Coast Guard vessel from Sand Key to safely escort the craft to port in Clearwater.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

