Caught on video: Coast Guard rescues boaters 100 miles off Tampa

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Coast Guard officials in Clearwater released a video taken of a rescue more than 100 miles off of Tampa Bay Jan. 30.

A helicopter crew from Air Station Clearwater assisted the crew of a motor vessel taking on water 103 miles west of Tampa. The crew was able to pump enough water out of the boat for a Coast Guard vessel from Sand Key to safely escort the craft to port in Clearwater.

