Allegiant announces new nonstop route to Texas from SRQ

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Allegiant has announced a new nonstop route from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.

The new route is part of a nine-route expansion across Allegiant, launching just in time for the spring.

“We’re thrilled to kick off 2022 with a network expansion in twelve of our markets,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning. “These new routes will grow our presence in Austin, where we recently opened a base, while connecting travelers in some of the smaller cities we serve to several popular vacation destinations such as Nashville, Savannah, Roanoke, and San Diego.”

The new route to the Suncoast includes Austin, Texas via Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. It starts on April 14 with one-way fares starting at $49.

For more information, click here.

