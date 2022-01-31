Two Colorado teens rescue relatives’ pets from Marshall Fire

SUPERIOR, Colo. (KUSA/CNN) – Hundreds of families in Colorado are still picking up the pieces after the devastating Marshall Fire.

While many have praised the heroism of firefighters who responded to the blaze, two teenagers should also be recognized for saving the pets of their aunt and uncle.

There’s not much left of Karla and Chip Bennet’s home in Superior, Colorado, after the Marshall Fire burnt it down. They do, however, have the essentials, like their pets.

The animals were not saved by the Bennets, but by their nephews, Colin and Nick Folsom.

“Our dad called us to tell us there was a fire behind Sagamore [neighborhood] and that we should just get down here to get all the pets and stuff,” Nick Folsom said.

The Folsoms’ aunt and uncle weren’t home at the time. Fortunately, the teens didn’t live far.

“We just rounded up, went inside, found all the pets that were there,” Nick Folsom said.

“Fire was coming across the field, we knew it wouldn’t be too long before it got to us,” Colin Folsom said.

Even with the fire approaching, they grabbed important documents, a work iPad, and a few other things.

“Just trying to pull the computer out to get itself ... maybe two minutes goes by and Colin goes ‘Hey, we gotta go like now,’” Nick Folsom said.

The two left the house just in time, with three cats and Rocky the dog in the back of the vehicle. Sadly, one cat couldn’t make it out with the group.

Their aunt and uncle say that the young ages of their nephews didn’t play a role in what they could do in a situation like this.

“They took it upon themselves,” Karla Bennet said. “I mean, that’s the amazing part. The maturity, the ability to just step into it and not just sleep in, like they cared.”

“In my mind, they’re mature beyond their years and we just can never thank them enough, absolutely,” Chip Bennet said.

The Bennets say they plan to rebuild their home. They had only owned it for about eight months before losing it in the fire, and say it will be easier for them to return now that most of their pets survived.

Copyright 2022 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.