Suncoast warm-up starts today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Inland Suncoast residents saw freezing temperatures again this morning. A freeze warning was issued to Hardee and DeSoto and inland Charlotte counties.

The good news is that this morning cold temperatures will be the coldest of the week and a warming trend starts today. No more freezes this week. In fact, the winds will shift over the next few days, moisture will return and temperatures will rise to near 80 by Thursday. We will stay dry with no rain in the forecast until Friday.

The next cold front will arrive on Friday. This one will not have Arctic air behind it, but instead, the air ushered in by the front will be modified continental air that will only lower the temperatures by about 10 degrees. A freeze will not happen and the rain showers associated with the front appear to be few and far between. The only uncertainty in the weekend forecast is how far south the front will move before stalling.

