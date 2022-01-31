Sarasota acupuncturist charged with video voyeurism

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota acupuncturist has been arrested after he was accused of secretly videoing a female patient, authorities said.

Agents from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Dr. Rene Michael Ng, 62, of Bradenton, on Friday for video voyeurism, a third-degree felony.

Police executed a search warrant at his business, Chinese Medical Solutions in Sarasota. A forensic examination of Ng’s electronics uncovered video of a female patient that was recorded without her permission.

This case is still under investigation. Additional charges are anticipated, the FDLE said.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the local FDLE field office at 941-359-5655.

