Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Port Charlotte man injured in rollover crash

(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:33 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Port Charlotte man is in serious condition after police say his van hit a parked car, rolled and caught fire Sunday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 43-year-old was driving west on Chancellor Boulevard near McDill Drive at about 11:15 p.m. when the van left the roadway, and collided with an unoccupied SUV, as well as garbage cans and a yard sign before overturning and catching fire.

The van driver was the only person injured, troopers said.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willie Abnar and Ka' Liyah Brown have both been arrested and charged with murdering a man...
UPDATE: Two arrested for fatal Sarasota shooting
Sarasota High School football coach dies from COVID complications.
Suncoast community mourning the loss of popular Sarasota High School football coach
SPD is out and about!
Notice a lot of Sarasota PD out today? There’s a reason for that.
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
Cold Sunday
Cold Sunday, then a WARMER week!

Latest News

John Scalzi's Monday forecast.
Suncoast warm-up starts today
ev2
Teaching History Sans CRT turmoil at New College
ev1
New College targeting paid internships for all students
Cold Sunday
Cold Sunday, then a WARMER week!