Port Charlotte man injured in rollover crash
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:33 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Port Charlotte man is in serious condition after police say his van hit a parked car, rolled and caught fire Sunday night.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 43-year-old was driving west on Chancellor Boulevard near McDill Drive at about 11:15 p.m. when the van left the roadway, and collided with an unoccupied SUV, as well as garbage cans and a yard sign before overturning and catching fire.
The van driver was the only person injured, troopers said.
Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.