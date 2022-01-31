Port Charlotte man injured in rollover crash

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Port Charlotte man is in serious condition after police say his van hit a parked car, rolled and caught fire Sunday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 43-year-old was driving west on Chancellor Boulevard near McDill Drive at about 11:15 p.m. when the van left the roadway, and collided with an unoccupied SUV, as well as garbage cans and a yard sign before overturning and catching fire.

The van driver was the only person injured, troopers said.

