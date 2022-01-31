Polk County Sheriff releases results of 2021 I-4 traffic safety initiative

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A year-long traffic safety initiative in Polk County resulted in multiple citations as well as a driver clocked at speeds reaching 155 MPH.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit conducted the 2021 traffic safety initiative on Interstate 4 in response to aggressive driving and excessive speeding within their jurisdiction.

“According to the Teletrac Navan study, Interstate 4 is the most dangerous highway in the United States. It is our mission to keep you safe while in Polk County along this stretch of roadway in our county by enforcing the speed limit and arresting those who drive recklessly. Please, slow down and pay attention. Your life and safety are important to us,” Sheriff Grady Judd wrote in a statement.

During the 2021 initiative, deputies say they accomplished the following feats:

Stopped 5,014 vehicles for speeding or reckless driving

Issued 3,790 citations, of those:

257 drivers were issued citations for traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour, with the highest speed recorded being 155 miles per hour.

1,490 drivers were issued citations for traveling between 90-99 miles per hour.

The speed limit on I-4 where it runs through Polk County fluctuates between 65 MPH or 70 MPH. Per Florida Statute 318.18(3)(b), the cost of a traffic citation for speeding in excess of 50 MPH on an Interstate is $1,104 and a required court appearance.

143 people were arrested during the initiative as well on multiple charges including:

Knowingly Driving With No Driver’s License

Reckless Driving

Racing

Possession of Narcotics

DUI

DUI Manslaughter

Violation of Injunction

