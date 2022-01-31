Old Bradenton Road reopens after one-vehicle crash

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Old Bradenton Road has reopened after a rollover crash early Monday morning, Sarasota police say

The road was closed in both directions for a few hours between Mecca Drive and 47th Street after the single vehicle rolled over around 2:30 a.m. The driver of the vehicle has been taken to the hospital with injuries, police said.

The Sarasota Police Department said in a tweet at about 8:15 a.m. that the road had reopened.

