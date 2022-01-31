Missing Endangered Adult alert issued for Bradenton man

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A missing endangered adult alert has been issued for an individual in Manatee County.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office issued the alert Monday for Nicolas Williams, 40. He was last seen in the 5800-block of Arbor Wood Ct on Saturday where he made some concerning comments to family members.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

MISSING ENDANGERED: Nicolas Williams (40) was last seen leaving the 5800 block of Arbor Wood Court, Bradenton on Saturday (1/29/22) after making some concerning comments to his family. Have info? Call us at (941) 747-3011. pic.twitter.com/vC4l9eBpb4 — Manatee Sheriff (@ManateeSheriff) January 31, 2022

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.