Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Missing Endangered Adult alert issued for Bradenton man

Nicolas Wiliiams
Nicolas Wiliiams(MCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A missing endangered adult alert has been issued for an individual in Manatee County.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office issued the alert Monday for Nicolas Williams, 40. He was last seen in the 5800-block of Arbor Wood Ct on Saturday where he made some concerning comments to family members.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willie Abnar and Ka' Liyah Brown have both been arrested and charged with murdering a man...
UPDATE: Two arrested for fatal Sarasota shooting
Sarasota High School football coach dies from COVID complications.
Suncoast community mourning the loss of popular Sarasota High School football coach
SPD is out and about!
Notice a lot of Sarasota PD out today? There’s a reason for that.
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
Cold Sunday
Cold Sunday, then a WARMER week!

Latest News

A crash on U.S. 41 in Palmetto resulted in one death, police say.
Palmetto man dies a week after U.S. 41 crash, troopers say
Rene Michael Ng
Sarasota acupuncturist charged with video voyeurism
FWC offers advice on what to do if you spot a cold-stunned iguana
a
Gainesville police arrest 3rd Congressional District candidate Thomas Wells at Flavet Field