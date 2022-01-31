FWC offers advice on what to do if you spot a cold-stunned iguana

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Fish and Wildlife wants to remind residents that cold temperatures can result in cold-stunned reptiles. Specifically, there is a large spike in falling iguanas.

When temperatures in south Florida get close to freezing, nonnative green iguanas can become cold stunned and fall off trees, entering a state of physical inactivity where their muscle-control shuts down temporarily. Green iguanas are not native to Florida and are considered an invasive species due to their impacts to native wildlife and infrastructure damage caused by burrowing/digging.

If you encounter cold-stunned wild iguanas, FWC urges you not to take them in as they can recover quickly and become aggressive. Also residents cannot be in possession of live green iguanas without a permit as they are a prohibited species in Florida.

Don’t relocate or release green iguanas (or any nonnative species) – it is illegal and can harm native wildlife.

Homeowners can humanely kill green iguanas. Iguanas, like all nonnative, invasive species, are not protected in Florida except by anti-cruelty law. If you are not able to safely remove iguanas from your property using humane methods, please seek assistance from a professional wildlife trapper.

More information about iguanas, technical assistance for homeowners – including techniques to discourage iguanas from frequenting your property, and a list of wildlife trappers can be found at MyFWC.com/Iguana.

You can report sightings of nonnative species in Florida at IveGot1.org.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.