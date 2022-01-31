Advertise With Us
Could failing to act on the Build Back Better Act cost lawmakers votes?

New national survey finds federal lawmakers not acting on BBB could influence how some small business owners vote in the midterm elections.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - As Democrats in Congress work to revive the Build Back Better Act, some small business owners say they are watching federal lawmakers closely.

Tiara Flynn is the President and CEO of Sumnu Marketing in Las Vegas.

“What small business owners like myself and some of my peers, would like to see is just a continuation of everything that was done in response to the global pandemic,” said Flynn.

According to a new national survey, 62% of small business owners believe policies in the Build Back Better Act would ease inflation issues, and 63% think they would help address employee shortages.

Frank Knapp, Jr. is the Small Business for America’s Future co-chair. Knapp’s group conducted the survey of more than 1,700 small business owners.

“Things that are perennial are healthcare costs, Build Back Better Act has a way of capping many of the prescription drug prices to drive down healthcare costs,” said Knapp.

Knapp said other issues the legislation could help include labor shortages and child care costs.

Lawmakers say legislation in the failed Build Back Better Act would have prevented “nearly all families of four earning up to $300,000 from paying more than seven percent of their income on child care.”

The child care proposal was part of the Education and Labor Committee’s portion of the Build Back Better Act. The committee is unclear how a revised version of the legislation will have an impact.

But, Flynn said if lawmakers fail to act on the legislation, it could influence her vote in the midterm elections.

“If Congress feels like that isn’t the answer specifically, then we just want to know as small business owners what is,” said Flynn.

When a revised version of the Build Back Better Act will be ready for lawmakers to vote on remains unclear.

