Bobby Jones Golf Club Nature Trails to close Tuesday for renovation

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota will close The Bobby City Golf Club Nature Trails to the public starting Tuesday, Feb. 1 . This closure will be to allow for renovation of the City’s historic municipal golf course.

The 18-hole Donald Ross golf course will be restored, and a new 9-hole adjustable course will be constructed.  In addition, a player development center, large driving range, short-game practice area and clubhouse featuring a restaurant will be built.

Under the current construction timeline, the Donald Ross course restoration is expected to be completed and open to the public for play as early as this November and the 9-hole adjustable course is estimated to be completed by January 2023.  It is anticipated the Nature Trails will reopen when the golf course construction is complete.

The City Commission unanimously approved the renovation plans earlier this month following extensive discussion and public input over the past five years. The reconstructed golf course will be downsized from 45 holes to 27 and will include the framework for a 150-acre nature park designed to greatly improve regional water quality.

The Southwest Florida Water Management District approved a $1.5 million grant for a wetlands and water quality improvement project on the site. The City Commission approved up to $20 million for the golf course renovation.

The City Commission also unanimously approved a conservation easement for the 261-acre Bobby Jones property in partnership with the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast. The agreement means the City-owned property will remain a protected, preserved green space in perpetuity.

