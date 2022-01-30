Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Cold Sunday, then a WARMER week!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Freeze warnings are in effect until 9am Sunday morning. After the sun gets higher in the sky temps will push above freezing. Winds are much lighter today, mainly 5 to 10 mph, but our highs only get into the 50s again. Monday morning is cold again, back into the 30s, then we warm up. Tuesday and Wednesday (Ground Hog Day!) we warm into the 70s, topping out at 80 Thursday.

By the end of the week, a weak cold front comes our way, but rain chances stay low, only near 30% by Friday. And our temps hold close to average in the low 70s for highs. At least you can still go to the beach.

Sunday warnings
Sunday warnings(Station)

