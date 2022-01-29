Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Windy and Freezing Weekend!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 5:53 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Saturday is a rough day at sea and inland. Winds are very gusty during the day, getting lighter after 8pm. But even with 10-15 mph winds tonight, wind chills will drop into the 20s overnight. We have Wind Chill Advisories, a Freeze Watch, High Surf and Rip Current Advisories, A Small Craft Advisory and a Gale Warning in effect today and tonight. Sunday will mainly be cold, especially in the morning, but with only 10 to 15 mph winds. Then we warm up quickly for the coming week. By Tuesday the 70s return and we could hit 80 by Thursday. Welcome back to the Suncoast! A weak cold front comes our way to end the week, but rain chances stay low, only near 30% by Friday!

Lows
Lows(Station)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD is out and about!
Notice a lot of Sarasota PD out today? There’s a reason for that.
All northbound lanes of South Tamiami Trail (US 41) at Webber are closed because of a...
Crash reported at U.S. 41 and Webber Street
Breaking News wwsb generic
First Alert Traffic: Crash at US-301 and Whitfield
Two DUI suspects arrested at same crime scene, troopers say
Sarasota High School football coach dies from COVID complications.
Suncoast community mourning the loss of popular Sarasota High School football coach

Latest News

gf
Gone Fishin' - January 27, 2022
tx
3 police officers shot in Houston
np gas
Gas motor ban for boats being considered in North Port on many waterways
cg
Coast Guard suspends search for migrants off Florida coast