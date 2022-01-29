Windy and Freezing Weekend!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Saturday is a rough day at sea and inland. Winds are very gusty during the day, getting lighter after 8pm. But even with 10-15 mph winds tonight, wind chills will drop into the 20s overnight. We have Wind Chill Advisories, a Freeze Watch, High Surf and Rip Current Advisories, A Small Craft Advisory and a Gale Warning in effect today and tonight. Sunday will mainly be cold, especially in the morning, but with only 10 to 15 mph winds. Then we warm up quickly for the coming week. By Tuesday the 70s return and we could hit 80 by Thursday. Welcome back to the Suncoast! A weak cold front comes our way to end the week, but rain chances stay low, only near 30% by Friday!

Lows (Station)

