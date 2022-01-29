Suncoast community mourning the loss of popular Sarasota High School football coach

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The football community -- and the entire community -- is saddened over the death of Elton Strawderman.

“It’s a big loss for our community, but what I’m hoping that happens is a lot of people understand who he was,” said Brody Wiseman, head football coach for Sarasota High School. “A lot of people are inspired to make that type of impact that he was making in his life here in his area.”

Strawderman, also known as Coach E, died from COVID complications on Thursday. Wiseman says he would talk to him a few times a day as he battled the virus the last few weeks. He says that Strawderman was loved and respected on and off the football field. He had been an offensive coordinator for the Sarasota High School Football team. He had also coached at Bradenton Christian and Braden River.

“It’s been very hard, I was pretty close with him,” said Lance Trippel, Quarterback for the Sarasota High School football team. “He meant a lot to a lot of people in this program, so it’s tough losing him.”

Strawderman leaves behind a wife and three children. His son is also a football coach at Sarasota High School.

“He was the type of guy if you knew him or you didn’t he was going to be one of the kindest people you came across,” said Wiseman. “And he was going to make you feel that you can accomplish anything, he was like that with everybody.”

Funeral arrangements have yet to be released. A pair of GoFundMe pages have been set up to help out the family. Strawderman was 49-years-old.

