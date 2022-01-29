Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office issues Silver Alert for missing man in Venice

Silver Alert issued
Silver Alert issued(Sarasota County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man in Venice.

On Friday, Wesley Neal Croteau, 76, left for a doctor’s appointment and never returned home. He is described as a white male who is bald with hazel eyes. He is 6′01″ and 205 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green button-up shirt, gray shorts, and blue shoes.

He was driving a 2020 silver Honda Passport with Florida tag HCFB47.

Croteau’s cell phone was last known to be near SR 17 and 128th Street in Desoto County at 8:19 p.m.

If you know of his whereabouts, you should contact the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office at 941-316-1201.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD is out and about!
Notice a lot of Sarasota PD out today? There’s a reason for that.
Credit: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office squashing rumors about horse
All northbound lanes of South Tamiami Trail (US 41) at Webber are closed because of a...
Crash reported at U.S. 41 and Webber Street
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Immersive Van Gogh experience coming to Sarasota
UTC announces Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

Latest News

Sarasota High School football coach dies from COVID complications.
Suncoast community mourning the loss of popular Sarasota High School football coach
You may need to bring in your plants or cover them if you are in the freeze watch
Florida Freeze is on for the weekend
City of Tampa braces for windy, gusty Gasparilla festivities
Florida Senate passes strawberry shortcake bill