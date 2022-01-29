Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office issues Silver Alert for missing man in Venice

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man in Venice.

On Friday, Wesley Neal Croteau, 76, left for a doctor’s appointment and never returned home. He is described as a white male who is bald with hazel eyes. He is 6′01″ and 205 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green button-up shirt, gray shorts, and blue shoes.

He was driving a 2020 silver Honda Passport with Florida tag HCFB47.

Croteau’s cell phone was last known to be near SR 17 and 128th Street in Desoto County at 8:19 p.m.

If you know of his whereabouts, you should contact the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office at 941-316-1201.

