One man hospitalized in Sarasota shooting

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A man is in the hospital with life threatening injuries after shots were fired Saturday morning. SPD reports the shooting happened at the 3000 block of North Washington Boulevard a little before 7 a.m..

Investigators are questioning several people, but so far no one has been arrested.

Police believe this was an isolated incident, so the public is not at risk.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call SPD’s criminal investigation division at 941-263-6070.

