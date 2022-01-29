Freeze warning in effect for most everyone

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Freeze warnings have been extended west which includes areas west of I-75. A hard freeze (freezing temperatures more than 3 hours) is in effect for areas east of I-75 which includes Lakewood Ranch. Temperatures will be close to or slightly below freezing for Bradenton to Venice. We could see lows in the mid to upper 20′s for areas east of I-75 for several hours.

Big freeze coming on Sunday A.M. (WWSB)

Make sure to take care of your sensitive plants and your pets overnight. You should also remember if you are going to use a space heater make sure it is clear of any thing that may catch fire. If you are in the hard freeze area you may want to cover your exposed pipes or drain them as best you can. You can also let your outside spigot drip during the overnight to keep the pipes from bursting.

Winds will be letting up overnight and should be 5 to 10 mph by sunrise on Sunday. This will still bring wind chills in the mid to upper 20s if exposed to the wind. Remember to layer up if venturing outside tonight and tomorrow morning.

Back near 80 degrees by Wednesday (wwsb)

Highs on Sunday will still be cool only reaching into the mid to upper 50s. Not as cold for Monday morning with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. There will be no freeze for Monday but could still see some frost form.

Much warmer weather is expected by Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s.

