Florida Freeze is on for the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The coldest air of the season is set to move in behind a powerful storm system which will bring up to two feet of snow over parts of the NE U.S. on Saturday. This bomb cyclone has prompted the National Weather Service to issue numerous warnings and advisories for our area through the weekend.

Saturday morning starts off chilly with lows in the mid to upper 40s for and winds chills in the 30s for our inland Counties through 9 a.m. We will see plenty of sunshine on Saturday but it will not warm up all that much. The high on Saturday will be in the low 50s and with winds out of the NW to N at 15-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph it will feel colder throughout the afternoon.

It will feel like the mid to upper 20s (wwsb)

Saturday night it will be cold with temperatures in the mid 40s by 9 p.m. and a wind chill in the mid 30s. Skies will be clear during the early morning hours on Sunday allowing the temperatures to fall below freezing for a few hours for areas mainly east of I-75. There is a freeze watch for areas east of I-75 for Sunday morning and will likely turn into a warning over the weekend.

Sunday morning lows on the islands will be near 40 degrees and mid 30′s west of I-75. Wind chills will feel like below freezing everywhere on Sunday morning due to winds out of the NE at 10-15 mph through 10 a.m. on Sunday.

There will be plenty of sunshine on Sunday but highs will still only warm into the upper 50s by the early afternoon. Winds will begin to let up later in the day out of the NE at 10 mph.

Monday morning will be cold once again but it looks like no freeze expected. We will see the possibility of some frost on Monday morning. Lows on Monday will be in the mid to upper 30s for most and low 40s near the coast.

We warm up on Tuesday with highs back into the mid 70s under partly cloudy skies.

