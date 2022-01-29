“The Choir of Man” brings unique show to Sarasota this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Van Wezel Performance Hall is gearing up for a unique show this weekend: “The Choir of Man.”

Not quite a musical, not quite a gig. The nine-man show set in a pub takes us through a sequence of fun knee-slapping tunes.

“We’re playing everyone’s favorite music,” Aled Davies, a cast member with the show, said. “Something on the show everyone can sing along to, absolutely”

There isn’t a traditional plot, Davies said it tackles complex themes.

The comradery between the lads takes a hard look at masculinity. Davies believes the vulnerable moments shared between the characters helps show men they can feel comfortable letting their guard down.

“And the fact that it’s ok to cry,” he said. “It’s ok to feel emotion. It’s ok to just be there with one another, and most importantly, it’s ok to talk and know that know that someone there is listening.”

It’s fitting that the “The Choir of Man” should be about sticking together after a year of theater closures all around the world nearly tore it apart.

Davies said the show had been called off for about a year because of COVID. For a while, he thought that was that.

“There was a point in a lot of our lives where we thought right well, we can’t perform anymore,” Davies said. “We might need to look at other jobs. I was looking at how much it pays to be a fire fighter.”

It turned out, he was far from last call. The show opened back up in the summer of 2021, and now the tour is finally making its way to the United States.

Davies is thrilled to be back on stage after such a tough year for theater.

Now, he hopes Sarasota, along with the rest of the U.S., appreciates all their hard work, and will join them in the theater to raise a glass.

“Nothing means more to us than buying a ticket and coming to watch,” he said. “Support something and you will make an actor’s day.”

“The Choir of Man” will take to the stage at the Van Wezel Performance Hall this Sunday at 7 p.m..

The show will continue its tour all around U.S. until mid-March.

