Venice Farmers Market to close this weekend

VENICE Fla. (WWSB) - Due to low predicted temperatures, the Venice Farmers Market will be closed this Saturday.

“Based upon the weather forecast regarding wind, and out of an abundance of caution, Venice Farmers Market Manager Lee Perron has canceled the market at City Hall for tomorrow, Saturday, Jan. 29,” reads a release from the City.

Check out your First Alert Weather Team forecast here.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.