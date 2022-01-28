Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Venice Farmers Market to close this weekend

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE Fla. (WWSB) - Due to low predicted temperatures, the Venice Farmers Market will be closed this Saturday.

“Based upon the weather forecast regarding wind, and out of an abundance of caution, Venice Farmers Market Manager Lee Perron has canceled the market at City Hall for tomorrow, Saturday, Jan. 29,” reads a release from the City.

Check out your First Alert Weather Team forecast here.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office squashing rumors about horse
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Immersive Van Gogh experience coming to Sarasota
UTC announces Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience
One-vehicle crash in North Port
A crash on U.S. 41 at Stickney Point Road
First Alert Traffic: Crash blocking southbound lanes of U.S. 41 at Stickney Point Road

Latest News

Gretchen Rupprecht
Manatee County Jail employee accused of distributing contraband
SPD is out and about!
Notice a lot of Sarasota PD out today? There’s a reason for that.
Breaking News wwsb generic
First Alert Traffic: Crash at US-301 and Whitfield
Two DUI suspects arrested at same crime scene, troopers say