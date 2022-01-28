Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Two DUI suspects arrested at same crime scene, troopers say

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. (WWSB) - Two suspected drunk drivers were arrested in the same spot Thursday night in Fort Myers Beach after one of them was charged with hitting and killing a bicyclist, Florida Highway Patrol troopers said.

Investigators say a 54-year-old woman from Michigan was riding a bicycle in the southbound bike lane of Estero Boulevard at about 9:30 p.m. when an SUV driven by Jorge Rivera Jr., 31, of Lehigh Acres allegedly hit her from behind.

The woman was thrown from her bicycle and landed on the shoulder of the road. The SUV continued off the road and hit a mailbox before coming to a stop, troopers said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Rivera was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter.

While troopers were investigating the crash, a second suspected drunk driver drove through the closed-off crime scene.

The vehicle was stopped and its driver, Denise Karda, 55, of Fort Myers Beach was arrested for DUI and also taken to the Lee County Jail.

