Sarasota County opens more cold weather shelter as freezing temps loom

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Emergency Management officials are opening more shelters as temperatures are expected to drop in the Suncoast this weekend.

Here’s where you can find shelter if you need it:

The Salvation Army – Center of Hope, 1400 10th St., Sarasota will conduct their normal cold weather operation plan Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 with intake beginning at 7 p.m. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. and breakfast will be served at 5:30 a.m.

In south county, a cold weather shelter will open at 100 Church, 14525 Tamiami Trail, North Port on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 and Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, opening at 5 p.m. both days and closing the following mornings.

Emergency Management officials remind residents that pets should not be left outside during the cold weather. Citizens who need to be outside overnight or during the early morning hours are encouraged to dress in several warm layers and limit skin exposure to the wind.

Sarasota County Fire Department officials advise citizens to use caution when heating their home, as the risk of fire and carbon monoxide poisoning increase during very cold weather due to the improper use of heating devices, so extreme caution is advised.

